UP Teacher Claims Threat to Her Life After Shaheen Bagh Visit
A teacher in Saharanpur on Tuesday, 11 February, claimed threat to her life after nearly 200 local residents entered the school campus and protested against her visit to Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.
Nahid Zaidi, 40, who teaches English and Social Sciences at Asha Modern School, told PTI she was also suspended from the school after she visited Shaheen Bagh on 19 January and answered a few questions of the media there.
While the school principal did not respond to calls for a comment, Saharanpur Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said the teacher was not suspended.
Bhatnagar said a group of people protested against Zaidi's comments on Shaheen Bagh, but the situation is peaceful now.
Zaidi said she lives alone and fears a threat to her life.
On Monday, 10 February, around 200 local residents entered the school during recess and raised slogans, she claimed.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)