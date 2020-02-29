Grateful for Sikhs’ Help, Muslims End Saharanpur Land Dispute

"In view of the great service and support rendered by the Sikhs to Muslims in Delhi throughout the protests and most recently during the riots in Delhi, the Masjid committee in Saharanpur decided to give up it's claim over the land as a token of gratitude and thanksgiving," said Nizam Pasha, who represented the Muslim side in the Supreme Court

According to Muharram Ali, the petitioner for the Muslim side, Sikhs are doing God's work.

"Sikhs stand for humanity. They help people in need. The helped people affected by the communal violence in Delhi. This is God's work," the Muslim petitioner Muharram Ali told The Quint.

Muharram Ali and several local Muslims also participated in the Karsewa for the construction of the Gurdwara earlier this week.

"We are extremely happy that Muslims came for the Karsewa of the Gurdwara. Even though the dispute was going on since 2010, we didn't want it to harm relations between the two communities," said Sunny, the representative from the Sikh side.

In 2014, the dispute led to violence in Saharanpur. But years later, the relations between the two communities improved.

"We wanted to build a place of worship there, they wanted the same. Neither was fighting for selfish reasons," Sunny said.

Sunny and other local Sikhs will now be taking part in the foundation laying of the mosque. Muharram Ali has arranged for land for the masjid a little over a kilometer from the Gurdwara.

The Saharanpur district administration also played a key role in mediating between the two sides.