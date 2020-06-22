The second day of UAPA accused Safoora Zargar’s bail plea in the Delhi high court is today in front of Justice Rajiv Shakdher. This is their fourth attempt for bail.Now almost 24 weeks pregnant, her lawyers are challenging the 4 June order of the trial court denying her bail under FIR number 59. Under this FIR, the Delhi Police is investigating the conspiracy theory in the NE Delhi riots. The strict-anti terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has been invoked here.‘Safoora Stronger Than You Think’: Her Sister on Bail Being DeniedThe lawyers of the Jamia Millia Islamia student and Anti-CAA activist had moved high court on 18 June, at the end of that hearing a notice was issued to the state. The Delhi Police was given time to file status report on the matter by 21 June and listed the matter for further hearing on 22 June. Denying Safoora Zargar Bail was Wrong in Law, Despite UAPAThis is the fourth time Zargar’s lawyers were moving court for bail ever since she was arrested on 10 April. The first time was on 18 April when UAPA was not yet invoked, which was rejected on 21 April after the invocation of the anti-terror law. Then again on 2 May a bail application was moved, but withdrawn after arguments in court. The third bail application was rejected by court on 4 June.Arguments lasted for eight hours over two days, on 30 May and 4 June, during this third bail application between the public prosecutors and Zargar’s lawyers.At the end of the hearing she was denied bail by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana. While dismissing the plea, Rana said he ‘did not find merits in the bail application’. The arguments made in court can be read here.‘Unwed & Pregnant’: Trolls Target Safoora Zargar With Fake Claims We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.