Now 23 weeks pregnant, lawyers of Jamia Millia Islamia student and Anti-CAA activist Safoora Zargar have moved Delhi High Court on 18 June to secure bail.Her plea will come up for hearing on Thursday before Justice Rajiv Shakdher challenging the 4 June order of the trial court denying her bail in the case.Zargar was arrested on 10 April and subsequently slapped with the strict anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) under FIR number 59 that is investigating the conspiracy theory in the NE Delhi riots.Before this, three other attempts to secure bail have been made by Zargar's lawyers.Denying Safoora Zargar Bail was Wrong in Law, Despite UAPAThe most recent being in the eight hour long arguments that lasted over two days, on 30 May and 4 June, between the public prosecutors and Zargar's lawyers. At the end of which she was denied bail by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana. While dismissing the plea, Rana said he 'did not find merits in the bail application'. The arguments made in court can be read here.This is the fourth time Zargar's lawyers were moving court for bail. The first time was on 18 April when UAPA was not yet invoked, which was rejected on 21 April after the invocation of the anti-terror law. Then again on 2 May a bail application was moved, but withdrawn after arguments in court. The third bail application was rejected by court on 4 June.'Safoora Stronger Than You Think': Her Sister on Bail Being Denied