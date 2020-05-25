The Bengaluru police have received at least five complaints against a right-wing Hindu group for allegedly raising saffron flags at shops in the Vijaynagar market area in the city. The complaints point to social media posts which say that only certain shops owned by members of the majority community were being marked. The police have not filed a first information report (FIR) over this.On 18 May, members of a pro-Hindu group installed saffron flags on shops in the area. A video of the incident, too, had surfaced on social media. After some of the flags were removed over the next two days, the members of the Hindu group returned two days later to tie saffron flags again on pushcarts and shops in the area.Following this, residents and advocates filed five separate complaints at Vijayanagar police station, highlighting social media posts stating that shops were being marked along religious lines in an attempt to communalise the area.Desperate for a Ticket, Migrants Crowd Police Stations in B’luru"We asked shop owners and vendors to voluntarily put up the Bhagwa Dhwaja (saffron flags) and many have done so. It is not against any rule to do that," Harsha Muthalik, a member of the Bajrang Dal says.Two street vendor associations – Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta and Vijayanagar Street Foods and Vegetable Vendors Welfare Association – filed complaints at the Vijayanagar police station against what they described as attempts to communalise the market area.Additionally, advocate Maitreyi Krishnan of the All India People's Forum, Sindhu Rao, resident of the area and activist Gowri of the Karnataka Janashakti Organisation, too, filed complaints at the police station.Speaking to TNM, Gopi Naidu of the Street Foods and Vegetable Vendors Welfare Association, said that the market has maintained communal harmony since it was started in the 1980s. "There is no overt communalisation of the market area in Vijaynagar. We are a community that celebrates all religions," he says.Although officials of the Vijayanagar police station have given an acknowledgement of the complaint filed on Saturday, they are yet to register an FIR.Ramesh Bhanot, Bengaluru (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police, told TNM, "We have written to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to check if any permission was taken to raise the flags. In some cases, the shop owners said that they have raised the flags and some other shop owners said that they have not raised flags and found it when they came to the shop. Some of the flags are even raised in public places and we are verifying the details of this.”(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)K’taka: Muslims Stigmatised Over COVID-19; 2 Held for ‘Ban Order’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.