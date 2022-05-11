Saffron Flag Hoisted Atop Mosque in Karnataka Village, FIR Registered

An FIR was registered by the police after a saffron flag was hoisted atop a mosque in the Sattigeri village near Arabhavi in Belagavi district of Karnataka in the wee hours of Wednesday, 11 May.

The flag was spotted by the mosque authorities who came for the morning azaan. The qazi of the mosque immediately informed the local Hindu and Muslim religious leaders, following which a case was registered.

According to the police, miscreants might have tied the flag between 3.30 am to 5.30 am. The FIR has been registered by the Ghataprabha police. No arrests have been made in the case so far.