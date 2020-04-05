COVID-19: Safdarjung Hospital Seeks to Curb Fake News on WhatsApp
Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College have sought contact details of administrators of all staff WhatsApp groups to share them with the police, in a bid to curb the spread of fake news.
Circular Issued on Friday
The Centre-run institute issued a circular in this regard on Friday.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited Safdarjung Hospital on Friday for a detailed review of the facilities available at the super specialty block which has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre with 400 isolation and 100 ICU beds. Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital have been treating COVID-19 patients since February.
“This is required to prevent spreading of any fake news, rumours, or any other adverse comments/statements on social media and in the institution by any hospital/college staff. This is for urgent and strict compliance.”Circular, sent by Dr Prem Kumar, additional superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital
