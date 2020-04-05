COVID-19: Safdarjung Hospital Seeks to Curb Fake News on WhatsApp
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.(Photo: Harsh Sahani/The Quint)

COVID-19: Safdarjung Hospital Seeks to Curb Fake News on WhatsApp

PTI
India

Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College have sought contact details of administrators of all staff WhatsApp groups to share them with the police, in a bid to curb the spread of fake news.

Also Read : Punjab Hospital Celebrates 2-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient’s Birthday

Loading...

Circular Issued on Friday

The Centre-run institute issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

“I am directed by the competent authority that as a legal requirement names, mobile numbers, email of all admins of WhatsApp groups of hospital are required for onward transmission to police.”
Circular, sent by Dr Prem Kumar, additional superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited Safdarjung Hospital on Friday for a detailed review of the facilities available at the super specialty block which has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre with 400 isolation and 100 ICU beds. Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital have been treating COVID-19 patients since February.

“This is required to prevent spreading of any fake news, rumours, or any other adverse comments/statements on social media and in the institution by any hospital/college staff. This is for urgent and strict compliance.”
Circular, sent by Dr Prem Kumar, additional superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital

Also Read : Fake Memo on Disaster Management Act Says COVID-19 Posts Illegal

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

Loading...