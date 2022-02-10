'Sadhus Shouldn't Preach Violence': Monks At Prayagraj Dharam Sansad Slam Event
"This is a dharam sankat not a dharam sansad, that something like this is happening," said one of the sadhus.
The Prayagraj Dharam Sansad, which was titled 'Sant Sammelan Against Islamic Jihad and for the Creation of Hindu Rashtra', took place on the banks of the Sangam in poll-bound UP's Prayagraj on 29 January.
At the event, there was an abundance of hate speech, numerous calls for violence against Muslims, and contempt of court and Constitution. For the details of the instances of hate speech made at the Sant Sammelan, watch our video of the event or read the full report here.
However, there was an interesting phenomenon we observed while reporting the event. Since the Sant Sammelan was held just a couple of days prior to the opening of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, several sadhus who were in the area had come in to attend the Dharam Sansad event.
On speaking to the sadhus who were in attendance, we found very diverse reactions to what was being preached at the event, with some sadhus unequivocally slamming the communally divisive nature of the event while others supported the calls for Hindu Rashtra and found nothing wrong with what was being said.
Here are how the sadhus reacted.
'This is A Dharam Sankat, Not A Dharam Sansad'
Akhileshwar Das Tapsi, a monk from Khamariya in UP who attended the Sant Sammelan, was extremely upset with what transpired at the event.
"This is a dharam sankat (crisis) not a dharam sansad, that something like this is happening. Main nahi dekhta Hindu Musalman, main dekhta hoon insaan. (I don't discriminate based on Hindu-Muslim, I see people as human beings.)"
Even as Tapsi was making these comments critical of the Dharam Sansad right outside the event venue, one of the organisers of the event came and began heckling him, and angrily accused him of siding with Muslims by saying that Hindus and Muslims are equal.
'Sadhu Ka Kaam Yeh Nahi Hai'
Anil Giri, a sadhu from Vrindavan who said he's around 70 years old, was also displeased with the nature of speeches and calls for violence made at the event.
He remarked, "Prayagraj mein snaan karne aaye hai. (I've come here to take a holy dip.) That is how I ended up attending the event. It's important for Yogi to return to power. But it is wrong for these sadhus to speak of violence. Are we (sadhus) to preach violence? Sadhu ka kaam nahi hai yeh, maarkaat ka baat karna. (This is not what sadhus are supposed to do, talking about and advocating violence.)"
He added, "They shouldn't do this. Their vichar (thought process) is different from mine."
'Strongly Oppose the Calls to Violence Made'
The title of the event read in Hindi, "Islamic Jihad ke khilaaf aur Hindu Rashtra nirmaan ke liye Sant Sammelan". On the day of the event, the main hoarding just said Sant Sammelan. The "Islamic Jihad ke khilaaf aur Hindu Rashtra nirmaan ke liye" bit had been covered by a cloth.
Swami Tarakeshwar Maharaj of the Brahma Rishi Ashram, at whose Magh Mela camp the Prayagraj Dharam Sansad was organised, said, "On the main hoarding at the event venue, I got the first line of the event name covered up."
When we asked him why he had got it covered up, Tarakeshwar initially tried to say that there were some Hindi typo on the hoarding - "matrao mein kuch galti."
When we countered him that we had photos of the hoarding from the previous evening and knew there were no typo errors, he said, "Look, I got it taken down because I did not want this event to be against any other religion. I don't want to hurt others' religious sentiments. For me, all religions are equal."
"But what good is covering part of the event name when the content of the speeches at the event is exactly on those lines?" we ask him.
Tarakeshwar responds, "I oppose the things said at the event. I had told them to not make unconstitutional and discriminatory remarks, and to not issue calls for violence."
"But they did do so," we remind him.
He agrees, "Yes, and that was wrong. I strongly oppose the objectionable statements made today, and I have made my opposition known. I will continue to oppose such statements."
'India Should Become A Hindu Rashtra'
Premchand Das Tyagi, another monk who had travelled to Prayagraj from Khamariya in UP, said, "This event was very nice. Bohot accha laga. It felt good) that they were talking about these issues. Hindu Rashtra banna chahiye (India should become a Hindu Rashtra)."
'Sadhus Seizing Power'
Commenting on what his takeaway was from the Prayagraj Dharam Sansad, Harikesh, who described himself as a travelling sadhu, remarked, "Santon ke haath mein sarkar jaa rahi hai total. (The sadhus are taking over the reins of power and government.)"
'Here for the Magh Mela, But What I Heard at the Event Was Good'
Gulab Das, a 51-year-old sadhu, who attended the Sant Sammelan, was appreciative of the event. He remarked, "I've come here for the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, which I visit every year. I came in towards the end of this (Sant Sammelan) event, but whatever I heard was good."
