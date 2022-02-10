'Sadhus Shouldn't Preach Violence': Monks At Prayagraj Dharam Sansad Slam Event

The Prayagraj Dharam Sansad, which was titled 'Sant Sammelan Against Islamic Jihad and for the Creation of Hindu Rashtra', took place on the banks of the Sangam in poll-bound UP's Prayagraj on 29 January.

At the event, there was an abundance of hate speech, numerous calls for violence against Muslims, and contempt of court and Constitution. For the details of the instances of hate speech made at the Sant Sammelan, watch our video of the event or read the full report here.

However, there was an interesting phenomenon we observed while reporting the event. Since the Sant Sammelan was held just a couple of days prior to the opening of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, several sadhus who were in the area had come in to attend the Dharam Sansad event.