Sadananda Gowda Now ‘Stable’, Low Blood Sugar Led To Collapse

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda, who was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday, 3 January, after he collapsed at a hotel in Chitradurga, said that he was doing well and that his condition was stable.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “I am doing well. It was just low blood sugar levels that caused me to collapse. All parameters, including Echo, ECG, are normal. Thank you to all who wished (me) well.”

Meanwhile, a statement from Aster CMI Hospital, said, “DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4:45 pm on Sunday. His condition is stable and he will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.”