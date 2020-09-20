‘No Talk With Centre Till Farm Bills Withdrawn’: Sukhbir Badal  

“Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle,” SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali Dal President
i

"We will go to Punjab now, where party leaders and workers will hold a meeting. Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle. There can be no talks with the Centre till the Bills are taken back," Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday, 19 September.

He added that SAD was a pro-farmers party and would continue to stand their ground despite struggle. SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauded Badal over his party's stand on agriculture Bills, reported NDTV.

“We congratulate Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal for standing with farmers against the centre over the Bills,” Sirsa said.  
Also Read
Here’s Why Farmers Are Protesting the 3 New Agriculture Ordinances
Here’s Why Farmers Are Protesting the 3 New Agriculture Ordinances

On 17 September Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the central government over the anti-farmer ordinances.

Also Read
Harsimrat Kaur Resigns Over Farm Bills: Will Akali Dal Quit NDA?
Harsimrat Kaur Resigns Over Farm Bills: Will Akali Dal Quit NDA?

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!