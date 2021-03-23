Sachin Vaze a Key Conspirator in Mansukh Hiren’s Murder, Says ATS

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday, 23 March said that it had found former API Sachin Vaze to be the key conspirator in the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February.

Addressing the media, Maharashtra ATS chief Jaijeet Singh said that the two people that have been arrested in the case - Naresh Dhare, a 31-year-old bookie, and Vinayak Shinde, a 55-year-old suspended constable - have made Vaze’s involvement in the matter clear.