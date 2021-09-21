Sachin Pilot Met Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: Reports

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 17 September, to discuss the political situation in Rajasthan, the reshuffle in the current Ashok Gehlot government and the goals of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, multiple reports suggested.

The meeting occurred a day before the Congress high command asked the then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to resign.

Pilot, who lost both his posts of deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress president after rebelling against Gehlot, has repeatedly placed demands of a cabinet reshuffle before the party high command. He also wants “inclusion of some of the MLAs loyal to him and political appointments to various boards and corporations in the state”, reported The Indian Express.

According to Hindustan Times, Pilot’s reinstatement in Rajasthan was one of the key issues discussed during the meeting.