Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas: PM Modi on 'Development for All' in I-Day Speech

"It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights in the 21st Century. For this, we have to hold hands of the sections that are lagging behind, the areas that are lagging behind. Benefits of many schemes that started in the last seven years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their strength. Today, government schemes have picked up pace, and are reaching their goals", said the PM.

He went on to say that hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary, apart from providing basic facilities, because of which the country is also working on reservation for Dalits, backward castes, tribals, and economically weak sections of the general category.

"Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists", he said.

He further added that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' should infuse new energy in the country.