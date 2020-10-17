Sabarimala to Allow 250 Devotees Per Day; COVID Test Mandatory

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala reopened for the public on Saturday, 17 October, after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new government regulations, only 250 people will be allowed inside the temple every day.

Those devotees registered to visit shrine must to wear face masks and carry COVID-19 negative certificates as well. Additionally, only people between 10 and 60 years of age will be allowed to visit.