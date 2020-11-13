Russia Backs India’s Stance on Bilateral Issues at SCO Summit

Russia on Thursday, 12 November, backed India’s assertion that Pakistan should not raise bilateral issues at platforms like Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Russia said that it goes against the basic principle of the grouping.

These groupings are focused on multilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual SCO summit on Tuesday hit out Pakistan for making repeated attempts to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues to the SCO in violation of the grouping's foundational principles.

PM Modi did not name Pakistan directly but his comments were seen in an apparent reference to Pakistan’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue.