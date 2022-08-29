Rupee Falls to All-Time Low of 80.15 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee depreciated 31 paise to an all-time low of 80.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, 29 August, tracking the strength of the American currency and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 80.10 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 80.15, registering a fall of 31 paise from the last close.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 79.84 against the dollar.