₹2,000 Notes To Be Withdrawn, Exchange Them By 30 September: Key Highlights

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 19 May, said it will withdraw ₹2,000 notes from circulation, however, the note will remain a legal tender. People can either exchange or deposit them by 30 September, the RBI added.

The ₹2,000 note was introduced in 2016 after the Narendra Modi-led government withdrew ₹500 and ₹1000 denominations, without prior intimation.