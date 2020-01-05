‘Rumors of Shutdown Are Baseless’: Air India Chief Ashwani Lohani

While Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore, its current total debt is around Rs 80,000 crore.

In 2018, the government had proposed to offload 76 percent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players.

However, the offer failed to attract any bidder when the deadline for initial bids closed on 31 May 2018. Therefore, the Centre re-started the disinvestment process this year.

The Centre plans to divest its entire stake in Air India this time so as to make it attractive for private entities.

At a meeting with some 13 Air India unions in Delhi on Thursday 2 January, Puri said that the government was trying to address the concerns of the employees regarding issues such as job protection post privatisation of the airline.