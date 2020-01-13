RSS, VHP Protest Jesus Statue in K'taka Proposed by DK Shivakumar

Pro-Hindutva groups conducted a massive rally at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka on Monday, 13 January in protest against the plan by local MLA DK Shivakumar to erect a tall statue of Jesus Christ.

The call for the protest was issued by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike. Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat addressed the crowd of protesters belonging to the RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagrana Vedike (HJV) and other pro-Hindu organisations.