RSS Headquarters Get CISF Cover, Cong Questions Privatised Airport Security
A total of 3,049 CISF aviation security posts are to be replaced by 1,924 private security personnel.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection.
Beginning 1 September, the CISF has been guarding the under-construction headquarters of the RSS, Keshav Kunj, and the Udasin Ashram from where the RSS is currently functioning.
This was thought prudent since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also works from the Delhi offices and the redevelopment of the ‘Keshav Kunj’ facility is nearing its completion, sources told NDTV.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a 'Z plus' category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office.
Public Security for Private Entities and Vice Versa: Cong
The Congress on Tuesday, 6 September, took a dig at the government over the issue, saying while security is being privatised at airports, private entities like the RSS are provided with public security.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Twitter claimed 3,000 CISF posts at airports are to be "abolished and replaced by private security."
"But CISF to protect 'Humare Do' and RSS facilities. Private for public assets and Public for private entities. Bizarre!" he tweeted.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also questioned the Centre's decision. He said that the “decision should not have been taken without consultation with Parliament, passengers’ associations and airlines" and that "India deserves an explanation."
The blueprint prepared by the BCAS, the aviation security regulator, abolishes a total of 3,049 CISF aviation security posts to be replaced by 1,924 private security personnel and a parallel introduction of smart surveillance technology like CCTV cameras and baggage scanners as part of a total security.
This is part of a major security architecture overhaul at the Indian airports under which non-sensitive duties will be rendered by private security personnel aided by smart technology tools for surveillance and protection, officials told PTI.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
Topics: RSS Mohan Bhagwat Airport Security
