‘Basic Character of Hindu To Be Patriotic’: RSS Head Mohan Bhagwat

Releasing the book, Bhagwat categorically said there was no need for speculation that the Sangh “is trying to appropriate Gandhiji, that is not the case, no one can appropriate great personalities like him.”

Talking about Gandhiji’s Swarajya, Bhagwat said, as per the report, that he meant not only changing rulers or becoming self govern, for him (Gandhiji) the struggle for Swaraj was the reconstruction of society based on civilisational values.