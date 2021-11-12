RSS, BJP's Hateful Ideology Has Overshadowed Ours: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
In another attack on the BJP, Gandhi also alleged that India's national security is unpardonably compromised.
While virtually addressing a training program of 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 12 November, underlined the difference between the concepts of Hinduism and Hindutva, and elucidated that RSS and BJP's 'hateful ideology' has overshadowed Congress' ideology today.
What is the difference between Hinduism & Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they're the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is.Rahul Gandhi, as per news agency ANI
Asserting that Congress' "loving, affectionate and nationalistic" ideology has been dwarfed by the BJP and RSS, the leader went on to say that it is important the party accepts this.
Expounding on this, he said that this has happened because the congress leaders have not propagated their ideals aggressively.
'No Strategy on China, National Security Compromised'
In another scathing attack on the BJP government on Friday, Gandhi also alleged that India's national security is "unpardonably compromised" owing to the country's long-standing friction with China.
Decrying Prime Minster Modi, he said, "Our national security is unpardonably compromised because GOI has no strategy and Mr 56” is scared".
Modi had claimed that it takes a 56-inch chest to transform an Uttar Pradesh into Gujarat in terms of development.
He went on to say, "My thoughts are with the soldiers risking their lives to guard our borders while GOI churns out lies, " PTI reported.
As per a recent report by the US Department of Defence, China set up a large settlement within disputed territory between its Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector of the LAC, PTI reported.
Reacting to the report, the External Affairs Ministry said India has rejected "illegal occupation of its territory" and any "unjustified Chinese claims".
However, on Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat dismissed reports of Chinese encroachment as false.
The congress leader cited this on Friday, corroborating his claims on the border security issue.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
