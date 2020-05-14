‘Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh,’ an RSS-backed group on Wednesday, 13 May, decided on a nationwide agitation in solidarity with the fight against the anti-worker law reforms of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, among other labour issues.They stated that “this also includes states like Rajasthan as well as the increase in working hours by Maharashtra, Goa an Odisha. The working hours have been increased from eight to 12 hours.”“This is unheard n history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries,” the group stated.Will RSS Chief’s Words on Communal Peace Really Make a Difference?Their statement points out that the issues of migrant workers have aggravated mainly because there is “gross violation of Migrant Labour Act by most of the states.”In this regard, they have deliberated upon the following plans:Send letters to District on local issues by district secretaries by local union, state level unions, federations on issues like payment of wages, job losses, relief measures to unregistered workers, migrants workers, etc for non-renewal of members, representing their problems in their districts.Nationwide protest day on 20 May. Demonstrations at Taluka centre/District center/industrial estate by maintaining social distancing.State/Industry/Company/sector level conventions on 30 and 31 May on the demand of workers.“The meeting also discussed pandemic situation due to COVID-19 and its effects on various sectors. It welcomed the package declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the details announced in the first stage by the Finance Minister,” according to the statement.In Uttar Pradesh, key labour laws have been suspended for three years.Don’t Let Anti-India Forces Break us: RSS Chief on Palghar, Jamaat