RSS-Affiliated Farm Unions Support Farm Law Protest Against Centre

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has come out in support of the farmers protesting Centre’s farm laws, saying they only serve the interests of corporate houses and big traders and not farmers, reported Business Standard.

According to the report, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), another RSS affiliate, has also issued a statement opposing the laws.