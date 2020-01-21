RPF Busts E-Ticket Racket With Suspected Links to Terror Financing

"The first aim of these organised rackets is to generate cash. Once that money is amassed, then they turn towards terror financing. All the information gathered from them has indicated a link to terror financing and money laundering," he said.

Describing the operation, the DG said Ashraf is suspected to have a technical team to maintain the cloud-hosted servers. He has 18-20 lead sellers or super admins in India who handle the money and send to Hamid through various hawala accounts and crypto currency, Kumar said.

Then there are around 200-300 panel sellers who buy the software panel from lead developers and forward it to agents.

"One panel is a set of 20 IDs bought with Rs 28,000 per month. They forward the IDs and software to agents. Roughly 20,000 agents are there in India who use the illegal software for booking. About Rs 10-15 crore black money is generated per month in cash through this," he said.