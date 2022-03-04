'I Gave Them Food, Shelter...Not You': Romanian Mayor Tells Jyotiraditya Scindia
Scindia said, "Let me decide what I will speak on" and requested the mayor to "stand back."
A video of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's supposed row with the mayor of Bucharest in Romania on Wednesday, 2 March, is circulating on social media.
The minister is currently in Romania to oversee the evacuation of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine.
At a relief camp in Bucharest, Scindia was seen addressing Indian students when Mayor Nicusor Dan said:
"Please explain to them when they leave home…I provide shelter here, I provide food for these guys, not you."Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan
Reacting to the same, Scindia said, "Let me decide what I will speak on" and requested the mayor to "stand back."
He then continued to explain the evacuation plan to students and thanked the Romanian authority for ensuring the safety of Indians and their assistance in the evacuation plan.
Scindia also thanked the Romanian government on Thursday. He tweeted, "I thank the Govt of Romania, the embassy and IndiGo for facilitating their safe passage back home! Bon Voyage!”
'Evacuation is a Duty, Not a Favour': Rahul Gandhi
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that evacuation was a "duty and not a favour."
Gandhi has taken repeated jabs at the Modi government for politicizing the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine as part of operation Ganga.
Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, shared the video on his Twitter account and also took a swipe at Scindia.
“When the Mayor of Romania had to remind Scindia ji that we have made arrangements for the food and living of the children, not you,” said Srinivas BV in his tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, 2 March, that India will not spare any efforts in bringing back Indians stranded in Ukraine.
Attacking the Opposition, he said, "Those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can't make country strong."
Apart from Scindia, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and General (Retired) VK Singh have also travelled to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as 'special envoys' in order to oversee evacuation of Indians from the war-ridden nation.
