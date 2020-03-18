Roche Diagnostics India 1st Pvt Firm to Get COVID-19 Test Approval

“The test license accorded to Roche Diagnostics India allows us to initiate steps to import select quantities of the cobas SARS CoV-2 diagnostic test for product performance evaluation. Following successful completion of the evaluation, a decision from the authorities will enable us to commercialise the kits in India,” Subramanyam said.

“We would like to thank the CDSCO for providing us the test license in record time, as it enables Roche Diagnostics India to initiate the process of bringing a world-class test to the country. Though this is the first step towards enabling access to the cobas SARS CoV-2 diagnostic test in India, it reinforces the government's intent to enable public-private partnership and improve patient access in a potentially serious healthcare situation," he added.

The Union health ministry had on Tuesday issued guidelines for private sector laboratories intending to initiate COVID-19 testing while the ICMR appealed them to conduct the tests free of cost.