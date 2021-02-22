Robert Vadra Rides Bicycle in Delhi to Protest Fuel Rise

Showing dissent against the hike in fuel prices, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was seen riding a bicycle in Delhi on Monday, 22 February reported ANI.

While slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modim he said that Modi has to come out of his "AC cars and see how people are suffering".

"You (PM) must come out from AC cars and see how people are suffering and perhaps then you would reduce fuel prices," Vadra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that all PM Modi does is blame others (previous governments) for everything and moves on.

Vadra, 52, who was seen wearing a suit and helmet, rode his bicycle from Khan Market area to his office. Two others were seen following him on cycles while policemen were seen controlling the traffic.