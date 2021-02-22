Robert Vadra Rides Bicycle in Delhi to Protest Fuel Rise
“Modi has to come out of his AC cars and see how people are suffering,” Vadra told ANI.
Showing dissent against the hike in fuel prices, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was seen riding a bicycle in Delhi on Monday, 22 February reported ANI.
While slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modim he said that Modi has to come out of his "AC cars and see how people are suffering".
"You (PM) must come out from AC cars and see how people are suffering and perhaps then you would reduce fuel prices," Vadra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He further said that all PM Modi does is blame others (previous governments) for everything and moves on.
Vadra, 52, who was seen wearing a suit and helmet, rode his bicycle from Khan Market area to his office. Two others were seen following him on cycles while policemen were seen controlling the traffic.
Vadra's brother-in-law and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also has been criticising the government for the rise in fuel prices.
Gandhi went on to say, "When you see the fast moving metre while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen," reported news agency ANI.
He further added that petrol being at Rs 100 a litre, the Modi government is doing the great work of emptying people’s pockets and filling the pockets of its friends.
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari and Kunal Chaudhary also rode bicycles to the state Legislative Assembly in protest against rising fuel prices.
After rising for 12 consecutive days, the prices of petrol and diesel remained stable today for the second straight day.
Currently, petrol in Delhi is priced at Rs 90.58 per litre while diesel is at Rs 80.97. Last week, petrol price soared to Rs 100.22 a litre in Sri Ganganagar town of Rajasthan.
(With inputs from ANI)
