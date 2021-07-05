Nation Has Gone Back Thousands of Yrs: Lalu at RJD Foundation Day
"I regret that I could not be present at the Foundation Day celebrations," the RJD leader said.
Lalu Prasad Yadav inaugurated and addressed party workers for the first time in over three years as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) celebrated its silver jubilee on Monday, 5 July, saying, "We were told that we will see a better India, but today, the country has gone back by a thousand years."
Acknowledging the pandemic, he added, "Inflation and unemployment is a bigger tragedy that COVID-19 and has broken the backs of people."
The leader also said that the social fabric of the country is being torn apart. "The price of ghee is being left behind and petrol/ diesel prices are on the rise," he said.
Saying that the party's future is very bright the leader said, "We are accompanied by minorities, dalits, backward classes, and the most poor."
'We Are Going to Take Nation Forward'
He added, "I have seen five PMs and helped them become so. I was made a Union minister but was not cared about. We will take the nation forward in the coming days."
The former chief minister stated further, "I want to convince people that we are not going to step back. We will not break. My rule was the rule of the poor. RJD farmers, youth, students, and party should undergo regular training."
Inaugurating the event, the RJD leader had said, "I regret that I could not be present at the Foundation Day celebrations with you."
Before the event, a party spokesperson said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is out on bail but is not keeping well. However, party workers demanded for an interaction with him. Lalu refused to meet physically due to health concerns, but he would deliver a speech on the party's Foundation Day on 5 July."
The RJD also commemorated the birth anniversary of Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday.
