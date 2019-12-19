CAA Protests: What Are Your Rights If You’re Detained by Police

Thousands of people took to the streets across the country on Thursday, 19 December, defying the government-imposed lockdown declared in several parts of the country, to stage peaceful protests against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act.

In the national capital New Delhi and Bengaluru, hundreds of protesters were detained by the police for allegedly defying Section 144 that has been imposed in these areas.

Left leaders Sitharam Yechury, D Raja Congress' Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit, and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid were among those detained in Delhi, while in Bengaluru, noted historian Ramachandra Guha was among the several others held by the police.