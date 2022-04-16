Mob Sets Fire to Muslim Man's House in Agra Over Relationship With Hindu Girl
The couple uploaded a video, in which the woman said that she is an adult and had willingly gone with the man.
A mob in Uttar Pradesh's Agra set fire to the house of a man, who has been absconding with a woman belonging to a different religion, on Friday, 15 April, the police said.
Members of a right-wing group named "Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh" set ablaze the house of a man named Sajid, an owner of a gym in the city, as per PTI.
When the news came to light that the couple had fled their homes, the woman's family appealed to the police for help.
However, after a few days the couple uploaded a video, in which the woman said that she is an adult and had willingly gone with the man. The couple also alleged that their lives were being threatened by their own family members.
The mob demanded the arrest of the man for engaging in an inter-faith relationship and absconding with a Hindu woman.
Accused Persons Charged Under NSA, Gangster Act
After the incident took place, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh rushed to the spot along with his deputy and several police officers. Singh said that he had ordered the suspension of the outpost in-charge due to negligence regarding the matter.
The SSP also said that a First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged against those who burnt Sajid's house, adding that they will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act.
Meanwhile, the police managed to trace the woman, who had gone missing on Monday, 11 April, but Sajid has still not been found, PTI reported.
The police further said that the man and the woman were both adults, and that the woman will be brought to court soon.
After the girl went missing, her family members lodged a missing person's complaint at the police station, leading to a search being conducted for the couple.
(With inputs from PTI.)
