Right to Have Stan Swamy's Name Cleared: Jesuits Urge Bombay HC

Human rights activist and Jesuit priest Stan Swamy's counsel and the Jamshedpur Jesuit Province have requested the Bombay High Court to clear Swamy's name and reputation in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Representing the Jesuit province, senior counsel Advocate Mihir Desai stated, "Article 21 (Right to dignity) of the Constitution equally applies to deceased persons and just as the Appellant (Father Swamy) would have had a right to clear his name if he were alive, similarly those closest to him would have a similar right to clear his name," LiveLaw reported.

The 84-year-old undertrial prisoner had passed away on 5 July after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Weeks before his death, he had told the Bombay High Court that all he wanted was to go home.