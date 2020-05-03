The revised dates for Joint Engineering Entrance exam (JEE) and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) can be expected on 5 May, reported NDTV. The exams scheduled to be held in April and May were postponed due to the nationwide COVID lockdown."The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," said NDTV quoting ministry officials.Worried About JEE, NEET Exam Dates? Here’s All You Need to KnowPokhriyal will be addressing queries of students regarding college admission and entrances via a webinar scheduled on 5 May.Over 15 lakh students across India have registered for NEET this year, which is the gateway to medical colleges in India and more than 9 lakh have registered for JEE Mains, the entrance exam for all engineering colleges except IITs.JEE Mains Likely to Be Held in June, JEE Advanced in July: Report We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)