Revamped Jallianwala | ‘Looks Nice’: Punjab CM, as Rahul Says Martyrs Insulted

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 31 August, offered support for the revamped Jallianwalla Bagh memorial, saying that it “looks very nice”, despite severe criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who called the renovations “an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh” and said it “can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom”.

The renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 August, saying “it is the responsibility of every nation to preserve its history”.

Jallianwalla Bagh is the site where hundreds of Indians were killed by General Dyer of the British army in 1919. The renovations and the setting up of a light and sound show at the site of the tragedy has angered many.