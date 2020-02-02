Ex-Cop ‘Abducts’ Pregnant Daughter Who Married Outside Caste

“He tried to convince Deepika to leave once again. He claimed that her husband was not right for her because of the difference in their communities, and that she should divorce him,” a senior police official told TNM.

“When she refused, he pulled out a handkerchief laced with some chemical and placed it on her face. It was not any acid or anything. It caused mild discoloration on her face,” he added.

Deepika’s mother-in-law Bagyalakshmi and sister-in-law Divya tried to stop him but couldn’t. Balakumar then took her forcefully to his friend’s house in Sriperumbudur. And while this incident happened at 10.45 am, Deepika was brought back to her husband’s home at 8 pm by her father and his friends.