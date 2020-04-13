Retail Inflation Eases to 5.91% in March
Retail inflation slowed to 5.91 percent in March over the previous month, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Monday, 13 April.
The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.58 percent in February 2020 and 2.86 percent in March 2019.
The inflation in the food basket was 8.76 percent in March 2020, lower from 10.81 percent in the previous month, as per the CPI data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at around 4 percent.
