‘Resume Economy with Reasonable Safeguards’: DPIIT to MHA

It suggested that all transport vehicles of all sizes, whether inter-state, intra-state or intra-city, need to be allowed, whether empty or full, by all enforcement agencies without asking any question.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories on Monday, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla stated that inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person is allowed as long as the driver is carrying a valid driver's licence.