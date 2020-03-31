COVID-19: Kerala-K’Taka Battle In Court As Kasargod Faces Shortage
The Kerala High Court heard a petition on Tuesday, 31 March, filed against Karnataka’s decision to block the Kerala border, in particular the Kasargod-Mangaluru border at Talappadi.
Traders in Kerala said that it has been more than three days that lorries carrying vegetables, fruits, medicines and other provisions have been completely stopped at the border, squeezing supply in Kasargod district. They are managing with just 40% of produce available, they said.
Even emergency services like ambulances are being stopped from going to Mangaluru from Kasargod, which is affecting the people.
The border has been sealed by the Karnataka government as a preventive measure considering the high number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kasargod.
‘No Lives Should Be Lost in the Name of Fighting Coronavirus’
While hearing the petition, the Kerala High Court said, “The current problem should be resolved amicably. Both the union government and the Karnataka government should rise to the occasion,” reported ANI. The judge emphasised that ‘no lives should be lost in the name of fighting coronavirus’.
The bench asked the Karnataka Advocate General if Karnataka is not bound by the guidelines issued by the central government, which directs all states to ensure unhindered inter-state transport of essential goods and emergency services.
The advocate argued that the Karnataka government is prepared to write to the Centre seeking exceptions taking note of the emergency situation in Mangaluru, considering the hospitals in the district were already over-burdened and hence will not be able to cater to needs of patients from bordering places in Kerala.
Two persons died today after they were denied entry to hospitals in Mangaluru districts, reported Manorama.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has been making arrangements to accommodate patients in Kannur and other districts in the state.
The matter has been posted for Wednesday at 1:45 pm. The Advocate Generals of both the states are required to respond to the suggestions put forth by the court on medical arrangements to be made for patients in Kasargod district.
Supplies Enough to Last Only 3 More Days in Kasargod
K Ahmed Sheriff of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, which is the state traders association, told The Quint, “Vegetables, fruits, rice, sugar... there is nothing coming in to Kasargod.”
‘Spoke to Amit Shah About the Issue’: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that he hopes the issue will be resolved soon.
“We hope that there shall be no border issues for the transport of goods. The centre has been very clear about this. Everyday state chief secretaries attend a video conference by the centre. The border issue has been raised there and it’s been assured that this problem shall be addressed.”Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM
“A chief minister-level intervention had also happened. When that failed to bring any result, I contacted the Prime Minister on Sunday, but could not reach him. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called back and he was briefed about the issues including the relations between Mangaluru and Kasaragod,” he added.
SC Plea Seeking Direction to Karnataka
Kasargode MP Rajmohan Unnithan has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Karnataka to open the borders at Talappadi, and allow the movement of ambulances, emergency vehicles and other vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items.
21 Entry Points Closed
It was on 26 March that the Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel announced that Mangaluru was completely shut down, including for the passage of goods. He had even clarified all vehicles, including ambulances, would not be allowed to cross the border at all the 21 different entry points.
People living at the border have been increasingly worried because of the number of COVID-19 cases escalating in both states.
“People come to the border in ambulances and other vehicles. We will require experts and isolations facilities to make sure whether those who are coming have fever or not, and if they are COVID-19 positive. If we lose that front line of defence (screening), people start flowing in. This is dangerous for the entire district,” said V Ponnuraj, district-in-charge secretary of Dakshina Karnataka, which includes Mangaluru.
Why So Many Cases in Kasargod?
The reason why so many incidents have been reported in the district is because every household has at least one family member working in the Gulf.
According to figures released by the district administration, more than 4,000 people have returned home in the last one month.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his daily press briefings, had been criticising the Karnataka government and pointed out that those who need to travel to Mangaluru for treatment, especially those seeking dialysis, have been adversely affected.
The Kerala government has undertaken all preventive measures in the district, ensuring all residents are strictly quarantined.
Kannur Medical College hospital, equipped with about 200 beds, 40 ICU beds and 15 ventilators, is being designated as a COVID-19 hospital.
“Steps are being taken to enable testing at the Kasargod Central University which would be converted to a COVID Primary Care Centre. The Kasaragod Medical College hospital will also be made into a COVID hospital. The state government will explore all available options for the treatment of affected patients including Cuban medicine after getting necessary approvals from the Drugs Controller.”Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM
