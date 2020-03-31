COVID-19: Kerala-K’Taka Battle In Court As Kasargod Faces Shortage

While hearing the petition, the Kerala High Court said, “The current problem should be resolved amicably. Both the union government and the Karnataka government should rise to the occasion,” reported ANI. The judge emphasised that ‘no lives should be lost in the name of fighting coronavirus’.

The bench asked the Karnataka Advocate General if Karnataka is not bound by the guidelines issued by the central government, which directs all states to ensure unhindered inter-state transport of essential goods and emergency services.



The advocate argued that the Karnataka government is prepared to write to the Centre seeking exceptions taking note of the emergency situation in Mangaluru, considering the hospitals in the district were already over-burdened and hence will not be able to cater to needs of patients from bordering places in Kerala.



Two persons died today after they were denied entry to hospitals in Mangaluru districts, reported Manorama.



Meanwhile, the Kerala government has been making arrangements to accommodate patients in Kannur and other districts in the state.



The matter has been posted for Wednesday at 1:45 pm. The Advocate Generals of both the states are required to respond to the suggestions put forth by the court on medical arrangements to be made for patients in Kasargod district.