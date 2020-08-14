‘Responded Fiercely to China in Ladakh’: Reveals ITBP on I-Day Eve

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in a statement released on the eve of the 74th Independence Day on Friday, 14 August, revealed that it too had fought battles to ward off the advancing Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, along with the Indian Army, in May and June. In some cases, the clashes are said to have lasted 17-20 hours.

“The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) advancing troops & brought the situation under control,” ITBP said in a statement, as per ANI, on clashes with the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh.