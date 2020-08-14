‘Responded Fiercely to China in Ladakh’: Reveals ITBP on I-Day Eve
“ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought injured army troops to the rear,” said the statement.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in a statement released on the eve of the 74th Independence Day on Friday, 14 August, revealed that it too had fought battles to ward off the advancing Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, along with the Indian Army, in May and June. In some cases, the clashes are said to have lasted 17-20 hours.
“The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) advancing troops & brought the situation under control,” ITBP said in a statement, as per ANI, on clashes with the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh.
“With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought injured Indian Army troops to the rear. Even when the ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving a befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA. At places, they gave determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening night.”ITBP Statement
The ITBP statement said that ITBP Director General SS Deswal has recommended 21 Gallantry medal recommendations, 294 DG Gallantry Commendations for ITBP personnel "for displaying raw courage and bravery.”
‘Expect Full Restoration of Peace’: MEA
A readout issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Friday, 14 August, says that India and China “remain engaged through both diplomatic and military channels to ensure complete disengagement along the India-China border areas. “
“This is in accordance with the agreement of the Special Representatives of India and China that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquility was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. (Sic)”MEA
Further the MEA pointed out that multiple meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), as well as the senior commanders of the two countries have taken places.
“Further meetings are likely to happen in the near future,” informed MEA
“I had conveyed last month that both sides have agreement on broad principles of disengagement and based on it, some progress had been earlier made. I must add that translating these principles on ground is a complex process that requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC. It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. “
The MEA also said that they expect China to sincerely work with them towards full restoration of peace and tranquility.
“This is also necessary and essential in the context of overall development of our bilateral relationship.As External Affairs Minister had noted in a recent interview “the state of the border and the future of our ties, cannot be separated”.”
India Believes in Winning Hearts Not Land: Rajnath Singh
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, said that India will give a befitting reply if attacked by and enemy country, reported PTI.
According to PTI, Singh, in a message to the armed forces, said that India believes in winning hearts not land.
He, however, said that this does not mean that they will allow “our self-esteem” to be hurt.
He further said:
“History is a witness to the fact that India never attacked anyone or tried to capture land of another country,”
