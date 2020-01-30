61% Prefer Sending Kids to Delhi Govt School, Says Survey

Such has been the improvement in the standard of education in Delhi government schools that as many as 61 percent respondents said that they would prefer sending their children to a government school over a private one, according to the Neta App Janata Barometer Survey conducted just before 8 February Assembly elections.

Neta App on Wednesday, 30 January, released the findings of the Survey that measures the performance of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over the past years.