61% Prefer Sending Kids to Delhi Govt School, Says Survey
Such has been the improvement in the standard of education in Delhi government schools that as many as 61 percent respondents said that they would prefer sending their children to a government school over a private one, according to the Neta App Janata Barometer Survey conducted just before 8 February Assembly elections.
Neta App on Wednesday, 30 January, released the findings of the Survey that measures the performance of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over the past years.
Similar to the high approval ratings on education, the performance of healthcare under Chief Minister Kejriwal has received considerable support.
In an astonishing revelation, the survey found that 61 percent would prefer sending their child to a government school over private schools.
The performance of the Delhi government schools has been a showcase segment for Kejriwal and education is one of the key areas which the government had identified for its focus given the division of powers between the Centre and Delhi.
While the AAP has projected the turnaround in Delhi government schools as a major achievement, the opposition BJP has been critical of its performance and recently released videos showing some schools in a shabby condition.
76% Satisfied With Quality of Education
As per the survey, 76 percent respondents are satisfied with the quality of education being offered at Delhi government schools. Eighty-four percent also conveyed satisfaction with government schools’ infrastructure.
Asked about the improvement observed over the last 5 years, a whopping 82 percent said that the quality of education and related facilities has gone up.
Two constituencies — Rohini and Vishwas Nagar — that had gone the BJP's way in 2015 also shared the same opinion.
The picture is not so rosy in some other seats held by AAP. Seats where there is the most dissatisfaction, are the AAP-held seats of Trilokpuri, Ghonda, Badli, and Malviya Nagar (All AAP).
Content With Mohalla Clinics, But Footfall is Low
There are also high approval ratings for the Kejriwal government in healthcare.
According to the Neta App Survey, 80 percent respondents believe that healthcare in Delhi has become more accessible under the AAP.
On the quality of services provided at Mohalla Clinics, as many as 69 percent respondents conveyed satisfaction while the rest were dissatisfied. Interestingly, people from Rohini and Vishwas Nagar, which are BJP seats, also showed satisfaction with the Mohalla clinics.
A majority of respondents from the Chief Minister's turf, New Delhi, have visited a Mohalla clinic more than once.
The top satisfied constituencies were New Delhi (AAP), Rohini (BJP), Vishwas Nagar (BJP), Patel Nagar (AAP), Wazirpur (AAP) and Okhla (AAP). The most dissatisfied constituencies were Ghonda, Bawana, Narela, Greater Kailash, Mundka — all seats held by AAP.
The AAP government has rolled out a number of mohalla clinics as a major initiative of the government. Kejriwal refused to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme saying that the healthcare facilities being provided by the government are much superior to the Central government scheme, introduced by the Modi government.
The BJP, on the other hand, has been attacking Kejriwal for not implementing the scheme in Delhi while other states are taking advantage of it.
