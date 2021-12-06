Resident Doctors of 3 Delhi Hospitals Boycott Work, Demand NEET-PG Counselling
A delegation of doctors met with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to put forth their demands.
Resident doctors of three Centre-run hospitals in the national capital observed a boycott of all routine and emergency services on Monday, 6 December, in protest against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
Resident doctors from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital joined the nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).
In a letter addressed to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the FORDA has indicated that healthcare institutions across the country are struggling with a lack of adequate workforce of resident doctors, with no admissions having being taken for the current academic year.
"With the possibility of future COVID pandemic wave looming large, the situation will be disastrous for the healthcare sector with its bearing on the country's population," the FORDA asserts.
"There seems to be no initiative or measure taken yet for expediting the (NEET-PG) counselling. Therefore, following discussions with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw all services (routine and emergency) in healthcare institutions from Monday," the letter reads.
FORDA Delegation Meets Health Minister
A FORDA delegation met with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, to put forth their demands.
"In the meeting, Hon'ble Health Minister assured that he has taken note of our grievance and that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will get the case mentioned in the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for an early hearing," an official release issued by the doctors' association states.
The agitation will continue for the day, and a virtual meeting will be held with state resident doctors' associations on Monday evening, during which the future course of action will be decided.
Meanwhile, President of the Indian Medical Association Dr Jayalal was quoted as saying by ANI:
"It's important that all healthcare workers and frontline workers should be given vaccine booster doses to enhance their immunity. We are lacking in the area of manpower as NEET-PG counseling getting delayed, PM should interfere to stop this delay."
