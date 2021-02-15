Rescue Ops Underway at Tapovan Tunnel; 54 Bodies Recovered So Far

According to their postmortem reports, the people found had died during the glacier mishap. The flash flood last week may have been the result of an avalanche in the upper reaches of the Alaknanda river system.

“Operation is still underway, we are working 24/7. Seven bodies have been recovered in Raini, so a total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the two work sites,” Aditya Pratap Singh, Deputy Commandant of the National Disaster Response Force told ANI.

Chamoli police further informed that 179 missing persons cases have been registered at Joshimath Police Station till now, ANI reported.