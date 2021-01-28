Republic TV Files Defamation Case Against Times Now’s Navika Kumar

Republic TV filed a criminal defamation case in Delhi court against Times Now’s anchor Navika Kumar on Thursday, 28 January, for allegedly making “rabid and unrounded claims” in connection with the TRP Scam case against the channel’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami during her show, Newshour, reported LiveLaw.

Republic Media Network advocate, Ayush Jindal, filed a plea under Section 499/500 of the IPC, urging the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House court to take cognisance, summon and punish Kumar, reported LiveLaw.

The petition alleged that Republic TV has been the target of a “vicious, vindictive and malice driven exercise” by the Maharashtra government and Kumar “as a part of a planned scheme and to take advantage of the ongoing deep-seated malice” wanted to further her own corporate interests, reported LiveLaw.