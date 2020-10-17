Republic Claims Pradeep Bhandari ‘Illegally Detained’; Cops Deny

Republic TV on Saturday, 17 October, claimed that the channel’s Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari was “illegally detained” by the Mumbai Police at the Khar Police station. The channel said that Bhandari was arrested when he presented himself before the police in connection with a complaint registered against him while he was reporting on BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office.

Bhandari himself took to Twitter to state that the cops are attempting to confiscate his phone and arrest him despite having an anticipatory bail order.