Republic Day Parade Features Grand IAF Flypast: A Look at Some of the Formations

One of the most appreciated features of the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January, was the flypast of 75 Indian Air Force (IAF) planes that culminated the ceremony at Rajpath.

The finale of the parade saw a fleet of aircraft of the IAF paying tribute to the nation in various formations in the Delhi sky, as they flew over the Republic Day celebrations attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Here's a look at some of the formations: