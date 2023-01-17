Quiz: Where Are The Original Copies of The Constitution of India Stored?
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #7.
Home to the original copies of the Indian Constitution, ____ was established in 1921 to "assist members of the Indian Legislature".
After India became a Republic in 1950, efforts were intensified to expand it through increased purchases and soon after, it became the largest of its kind in Delhi and the second largest of its kind in India. What are we talking about?
Option number 2: The Parliament Library.
The Parliament Library in the Parliament of India.
The original book of the Constitution is kept in a special helium-filled case in the Library of the Parliament of India, which is also home to a massive repository of books and publications.
From 1950 to 1955, the central government began expanding and purchasing more books for the Parliament Library, and soon it became the largest library in Delhi and the second largest library in India after the National Library.
Happy quizzing!
