Ahead of Republic Day, Poets Protest CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

Hundreds of people thronged Khilwat Grounds near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday, 25 January, to protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The protest-cum-poetry event was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, of which All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a part.