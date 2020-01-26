Ahead of Republic Day, Poets Protest CAA, NRC in Hyderabad
Hundreds of people thronged Khilwat Grounds near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday, 25 January, to protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The protest-cum-poetry event was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, of which All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a part.
Leading poets Rahat Indori, Manzar Bhopali, Shabeena Adeeb and Sampat Saral recited their poems at the event which was presided over by AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, according to IANS.
‘I’m Here Because I Want to Save My Constitution’
Talking to The Quint, a protester said, she took part in the even to “save the Constitution.”
Another protester hit out at the government and called it “anti-Muslim, anti-minority and anti-Dalits.”
“The BJP and the RSS want a ‘Hindu Rashtra.’ It is obvious. There is no goodwill behind it. If you want to bring in refugees, bring the Refugee Act from the UN,” she said.
“Look at the gathering. It’s all about engagement and dialogue. I love how so many people are willing to put themselves out there and engage in this. Do not bring such unnecessary and discriminatory laws,” another protester told The Quint.
However, the Telangana High Court cut short the protest-cum-poetry event and also denied permission to unfurl the national flag at Charminar during the a protest-cum-poetry event.
The programme was originally scheduled to be held at Charminar but the police asked them to shift it to Khilwat Grounds.
(With inputs from IANS.)
