Republic Day Celebrations To Begin From 23 January To Mark Netaji’s Birthday

From this year onwards, the Republic Day celebrations will begin from 23 January, instead of 24 January, to include the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, NDTV reported.

Subhas Chandra Bose, also known Netaji, was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1987. He was one of the most important figures in India’s struggle for independence. Netaji was also behind the revival of the Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj.

"This is in line with Narendra Modi government's focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture," NDTV quoted government sources as saying.

The government had earlier commemorated Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.

