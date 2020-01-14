R-Day: Captain Tania Shergill to Become 1st Woman Parade Adjutant

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, sources said on Monday, 13 January.

A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate, they said. Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have also served in the Army.