Kolkata Cops Looking for Scribe Booked for Abduction, Extortion

The Kolkata Police are on the lookout for television news channel Republic Bangla reporter Avishek Sengupta, who is an accused in connection to a case over impersonating a CBI officer and abducting a person for ransom.

According to a report by The Indian Express report, three persons have been arrested so far in the case involving the kidnapping of Kolkata-based web designer and the extortion of Rs 15 lakh from his family.

Sengupta, who is also allegedly involved in the case, is reportedly absconding. Police is conducting raids to find him, an official told The Indian Express.